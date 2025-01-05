Mercedes Mone Wants Rematch With Mina Shirakawa Following Wrestle Dynasty

Mercedes Mone picked up a win over Mina Shirakawa at Wrestle Dynasty, and she would love to run it back soon. Mone defeated Shirakawa at Sunday’s show to defend her NJPW Strong Women’s Championship and capture the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship. She spoke in a backstage interview after the event and said that Shirakawa can get a rematch whenever she wants.

“I’m excited for the year of 2025,” Mone said (per Wrestling Inc). “I can’t believe I got to kick off the year here in the Tokyo Dome. I feel like me and Mina tore the house down. And Mina, whenever you want, you can have a rematch because everybody wants Mina, and Mina, I want you one more time, so let’s go.”

Shirakawa said immediately after the bout that she wanted a rematch after slapping away Mone’s offered handshake. No word on when such a match may take place.