Mercedes Mone Responds To Giulia, Asks If She’s ‘Standing On Big Business’
As previously reported, Giulia said that she still wants to have a match with Mercedes Mone. The two were briefly in STARDOM together, but it’s rumored that Giulia is leaving soon. Meanwhile, Mone is all-but-confirmed to debut at AEW Big Business in Boston, something she alluded to in a reply to Giulia.
She wrote: “You standing on big business or u just standing around! You know where to find me.”
Julia @giulia0221g
💰 https://t.co/0OE8ZA4OXF
— Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) March 1, 2024