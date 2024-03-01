Mercedes Mone Responds To Giulia, Asks If She’s ‘Standing On Big Business’

As previously reported, Giulia said that she still wants to have a match with Mercedes Mone. The two were briefly in STARDOM together, but it’s rumored that Giulia is leaving soon. Meanwhile, Mone is all-but-confirmed to debut at AEW Big Business in Boston, something she alluded to in a reply to Giulia.

She wrote: “You standing on big business or u just standing around! You know where to find me.”