– AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone responded to the vignette for Kris Statlander that aired last night on AEW Rampage. During the vignette, Statlander claimed that everything started going wrong for her when Mone showed up to AEW.

Mone wrote on social media last night, “Go cry me a river! Everyone wants to blame me for their problems.

#MoMoneNOProblems” You can view her comments on the video below.

Kris Statlander was in action last night on AEW Rampage. She beat Amira in a singles bout. The show aired via tape delay on TNT.