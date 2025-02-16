Mercedes Mone Retains TBS Title At AEW Grand Slam Australia

Mercedes Mone is still the TBS Champion, fending off the challenge of Harley Cameron (and Mini Mone) at AEW Grand Slam. The puppet got involved quite a bit in the match, even after Mone kicked it out of the ring. Cameron proved more of a challenge than Mone was expecting, but she still got the pin after a Mone Maker.

Mone is currently in her first reign as TBS Champion and has held it for 265 days. She won it back at Double or Nothing on May 26, 2024.

