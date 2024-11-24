wrestling / News

Mercedes Mone Retains TBS Title at AEW Full Gear

November 23, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mercedes Mone AEW Full Gear Image Credit: AEW

Mercedes Mone had arguably her hardest challenge yet as the TBS Champion but still retained her title at AEW Full Gear. Mone took on Kris Statlander, who kicked out of the Mone Maker at one point, the only person to do so in AEW. Eventually, Mone threw Statlander throat-first into the ropes and stacked her up to get the pinfall.

Mone has been TBS champion for 181 days after winning it at Double or Nothing on May 26. She is in her first reign.

