Mercedes Mone Expected To Return To Wrestling In March

PWInsider reports that Mercedes Mone is expected to return to the ring in March after suffering a foot injury in May of last year.

Mone was not in Tampa Bay, FL this past weekend and was never planned for WWE Royal Rumble. She was in her hometown of Boston to celebrate her birthday. After that, she is expected to head to Japan for a brief time, although not to wrestle. When she comes back to the US, she’s expected to return “in a big way.” Those close to her have confirmed she will not sign with TNA and WWE is also unlikely. The latest rumors have her signing with AEW sooner than later.