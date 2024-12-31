wrestling / News

Mercedes Mone Reveals Her 2025 New Year’s Resolution

December 31, 2024 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
AEW Worlds End 2024 Mercedes Mone Image Credit: AEW

Mercedes Mone recently did an interview with the New York Post, where she discussed a wide range of topics.

During the interview, Mone shared her goals for 2025.

“This new year, I want to continue to expand awareness and opportunities for female wrestlers and female athletes in general, globally,” she said.

