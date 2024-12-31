wrestling / News
Mercedes Mone Reveals Her 2025 New Year’s Resolution
December 31, 2024 | Posted by
Mercedes Mone recently did an interview with the New York Post, where she discussed a wide range of topics.
During the interview, Mone shared her goals for 2025.
“This new year, I want to continue to expand awareness and opportunities for female wrestlers and female athletes in general, globally,” she said.
