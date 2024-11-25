Mercedes Mone Says Rey Mysterio Is Her Dream Intergender Opponent

Mercedes Mone says that Rey Mysterio as at the top of her wishlist of intergender wrestling opponents. The AEW TBS Champion spoke with Ginger Vision House for a new interview and during the conversation, she was asked who her dream opponents would be.

“There’s so many,” Mone began (per Fightful). “My number one dream opponent would be Manami Toyota, if I could wrestle her from the ’90 or ’92 my head would probably be kicked off to the 10th row, but I would give up my all. I think she is one of the greatest women’s wrestlers of all time. So that would be a dream match for me.”

She continued, “I’d also say Trish Stratus is a dream match for me. Mickie James. I love Mickie James. If I have to choose a guy wrestler, I would love to wrestle Rey Mysterio.”

Mone successfully defended her TBS Title against Kris Statlander at AEW Full Gear on Saturday night.