Mercedes Mone, Rhea Ripley React To Mickie James Vacating Impact Knockouts Title
April 14, 2023 | Posted by
Mickie James vacated the Impact Knockouts Championship on last night’s show, and Mercedes Mone & Rhea Ripley both took to social media to comment. James announced on Thursday’s episode of Impact Wrestling that she was not cleared to compete at Impact Rebellion and was vacating the title so Jordynne Grace and Deonna Purrazzo could face off in a match to determine the new champion, then left her title and hat in the ring.
Mone and Ripley both posted to Twitter after the segment, as you can see below:
I love you @MickieJames
— Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) April 14, 2023
💔
— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) April 14, 2023
