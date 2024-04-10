wrestling / News
Mercedes Mone Says She’ll Appear On AEW Dynamite
April 9, 2024 | Posted by
Mercedes Mone is set to make an appearance on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Mone took to Twitter to answer a fan question, noting that she will be on tomorrow’s show.
AEW has not as of yet confirmed the appearance on tomorrow’s show, which airs live on TBS.
Of course #CEO
— Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) April 9, 2024
More Trending Stories
- More on WWE Pushing ‘New Era’ Over Wrestlemania Weekend, Efforts to Distance Company From Vince McMahon
- Multiple Teases For Returning Character on Last Night’s WWE RAW (Possible Spoilers)
- Jey Uso Thinks The Bloodline’s Story Is Just Getting Started After Roman Reigns’ Loss
- Triple H Praises Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns After WrestleMania 40 Night Two, Says Reigns’ Next Story Will ‘Blow People’s Minds’