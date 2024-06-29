– While speaking to TMZ Sports this week, AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone discussed her level of creative control as part of AEW. She was also asked by the TMZ photographer if she would ever consider going back to WWE if she was given everything that she wanted. You can view a clip of that chat below.

Regarding having creative control in AEW, Mone initially stated, “I feel like here at AEW, all of my dreams and opportunity is just endless. So of course, being the TBS champion and this Sunday at Forbidden Door I’m about to be two- time Champion. I’m going to be the TBS Champion and the new Jaan STRONG Champion. So yes, this little creativity that I have of taking all the belts and going global beautiful okay.”

She later added, “Yes, I have creative control, but I work with Tony Khan very closely. So, it’s great. It’s a great combo.” When asked if she’d consider returning to WWE if she was given everything that she wanted, she responded, “I have everything I want right now, so I’m happy!”

Mercedes Mone faces Stephanie Vaquer tomorrow at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 in a Title vs. Title match. Both the TBS Title and the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship will be on the line in a Winner Takes All match. Forbidden Door is scheduled for Sunday, June 30 at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.