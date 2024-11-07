– During a recent edition of her Mone Mag Newsletter, AEW star and TBS Champion Mercedes Mone said that Kamille is in the doghouse house after losing to Kris Statlander. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mercedes Mone on Kamille: “Kamille couldn’t get the job done. I’m super embarrassed by her performance last week. I recruited The Brickhouse to the Moné Corp because I thought that she was one of the most dominant women in all professional wrestling. But in her match last week, Kris Statlander proved that wrong. So, Kamille is in the doghouse.”

On needing to talk with her before she wrestlers on TV again: “We will have to have a big talk before I can have her perform on TV again. Last week was just such an embarrassment. I will not tolerate such poor performance. So, we will have to wait and see if she steps it up. Other than that, Kamille is awesome – just sayin’….”

At AEW Full Gear 2024, Mercedes Mone will defend her title against former TBS Champion Kris Statlander. The event is scheduled for Saturday, November 23 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.