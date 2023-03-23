Mercedes Mone Says Phantom Menace Is Her Favorite Star Wars Movie

During an appearance at Planet Comicon (via Wrestling Inc), Mercedes Mone revealed that her favorite Star Wars movie is Episode I – The Phantom Menace, mostly due to Darth Maul.

She said: “When I first saw Darth Maul I was like, ‘Oh my god, this character is such a badass.’ It really just helped me connect with my brother because my brother loves him so much as well. I just remember as kids, like taking red lipstick and a black marker and coloring his face because he was like, ‘I want to be Darth Maul for Halloween’. I used my mom’s lipstick and got in such big trouble, but I love that one because I just love Darth Maul the character.“