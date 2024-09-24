Mercedes Mone Says She Will Be Smoking & Drinking While Watching Vince McMahon’s Netflix Docuseries

Mercedes Mone will be watching the new docuseries about Vince McMahon’s life and career, which is launching on Netflix this Wednesday. The series, called “Mr. McMahon,” will kick off on September 25th with six episodes, each lasting an hour.

In a rare comment, McMahon said in a statement that “a lot has been misrepresented” in the series. During an appearance on WFAN (per Fightful), Mercedes Mone was asked for her thoughts on the documentary.

“I haven’t been talking to anybody. I stay in my locker room and stay in my lane. All I do know; I’m going to grab a blunt, I’m going to get some wine, and I’m going to be watching some Netflix. I can’t wait,” she said.