– During the AEW Dynamite Fifth Anniversary show, MVP met Mercedes Mone and Kamille and handed Mone his business card during their segment. During the latest edition of her Mone Mag Newsletter, Mone mentioned that she would think about taking MVP’s call. Mercedes Mone wrote (via Fightful), “The CEO is always handling business, so I’ll think about taking that phone call from MVP.”

Mone was in action on this week’s Title Tuesday edition of AEW Dynamite. She successfully defended both her TBS and NJPW STRONG Women’s Championships against Emi Sakura.