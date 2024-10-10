wrestling / News
Mercedes Mone Says She Will Think About Taking MVP’s Phone Call
October 10, 2024 | Posted by
– During the AEW Dynamite Fifth Anniversary show, MVP met Mercedes Mone and Kamille and handed Mone his business card during their segment. During the latest edition of her Mone Mag Newsletter, Mone mentioned that she would think about taking MVP’s call. Mercedes Mone wrote (via Fightful), “The CEO is always handling business, so I’ll think about taking that phone call from MVP.”
Mone was in action on this week’s Title Tuesday edition of AEW Dynamite. She successfully defended both her TBS and NJPW STRONG Women’s Championships against Emi Sakura.
More Trending Stories
- Rob Van Dam Weighs In On Vince McMahon & Steve Austin Saying They Don’t Believe In CTE
- Tony Khan Weighs In On AEW Coming To Max, Says Max’s PPV Capabilities Will Be ‘Exciting’
- Backstage Update on MVP and Chris Jericho’s Relationship Following Past Incidents
- Rob Van Dam Thinks Hurt Syndicate Could Change AEW’s In-Ring Style