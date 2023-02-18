Mercedes Mone Says Women’s Wrestling Needs To Be Respected, Talks About Her Passion For Wrestling

In an interview with Inside the Ropes (via Fightful), Mercedes Mone spoke about her passion for wrestling and her desire for women’s wrestling to be respected. She was asked about her departure from WWE but would not comment on it.

She said: “First of all, if I was going to talk about it for the first time, it wouldn’t be with you. When it comes to anything in wrestling, you have to go with your heart, your passion, and your soul. When it comes to me, that’s all I have for the business is my passion and love for this. I love wrestling. Until the day that I die, I’ll have a passion for this. I want to fight for this. I want to create magic for people all over the world to be able to do this. I feel like I have, and I just can’t stop and let that dream die. So for me, I just have to keep on showing the world my love for this, my passion for this, and to show them that women’s wrestling is where it’s at and needs to be at the top and the headline. It needs to be respected and needs to be given the same opportunity, just like the men.“