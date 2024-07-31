wrestling / News
Mercedes Mone Seemingly Takes Credit for Photo of Shane McMahon & Tony Khan
July 31, 2024 | Posted by
– As previously reported, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan met with Shane McMahon earlier this week in Arlington, Texas to discuss “possibilities moving forward.” A phot of their meeting from Monday afternoon also surfaced. It appears that AEW star and TBS Champion Mercedes Mone is taking credit for being the person who took the photo that’s making the rounds online today.
Mercedes Mone wrote on her X account earlier today, “lol I took that pic 🤑 #AEW” You can view that post below:
lol I took that pic
🤑#AEW
— Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) July 31, 2024
