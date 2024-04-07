wrestling / News
Mercedes Mone Sends Love To Bayley Ahead Of WWE WrestleMania 40 Match
IYO SKY will defend her WWE Women’s Championship against Bayley at WrestleMania 40 – Night 2 tonight at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Bayley earned her title shot by winning the Women’s Royal Rumble Match this year. Mercedes Mone, a close friend of Bayley, showed her support on Twitter with an uplifting message.
She wrote, “Be so good they can’t ignore you because yoU we’re born to do this @itsBayleyWWE.”
