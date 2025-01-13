wrestling / News
Mercedes Mone Set To Appear On Sherri Shepherd Show This Week
Mercedes Mone will be making an appearance on Sherri Shepherd Show tomorrow. AEW announced on Sunday that the TBS, NJPW Strong, and RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Champion will be appearing on the syndicated talk show tomorrow.
The company wrote:
“TOMORROW
Don’t miss the ‘CEO’ @MercedesVarnado when she appears as a guest on @SherriShowTV with @SherriEShepherd!
Check your local listings or head to http://SherriShowTV.com to see when the show airs in your area”
TOMORROW 🤑
Don’t miss the 'CEO' @MercedesVarnado when she appears as a guest on @SherriShowTV with @SherriEShepherd!
Check your local listings or head to https://t.co/XVkEgWH99c to see when the show airs in your area pic.twitter.com/rk8DXqQqI1
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 12, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Was Shocked Sunny Stayed Around WWE As Long As She Did
- Odyssey Jones Comments On His WWE Departure, Allegations of Domestic Violence
- WWE Reportedly Removed 20 Minutes From Original Run-Through of Raw on Netflix Debut
- Latest Update on The Rock at Wrestlemania, Plans For Rock vs. Cody Rhodes (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)