Mercedes Mone Set To Appear On Sherri Shepherd Show This Week

Mercedes Mone will be making an appearance on Sherri Shepherd Show tomorrow. AEW announced on Sunday that the TBS, NJPW Strong, and RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Champion will be appearing on the syndicated talk show tomorrow.

The company wrote:

“TOMORROW

Don’t miss the ‘CEO’ @MercedesVarnado when she appears as a guest on @SherriShowTV with @SherriEShepherd!

Check your local listings or head to http://SherriShowTV.com to see when the show airs in your area”