Mercedes Mone Set For House of Glory Show In March

Mercedes Mone is set to work her first independent show in 13 years for House of Glory in March. The promotion sent the following press release to Fightful Select announcing that the AEW TBS Champion will appear at their March 15th show in New York City:

Mercedes Mone Comes To HOG on March 15 in NYC! First Indie Appearance Since 2012!

House of Glory officials have announced that AEW Women’s TBS Champion Mercedes Mone will headline the March 15 show at the NYC Arena. The event will stream live on TrillerTV+

The current AEW champion and former WWE champion, makes her first indie appearance since 2011! The CEO has set sights on one of the biggest wrestling promotions in the country now on Saturday March 15th.

Mercedes has won championships all over the world and now steps into the NYC Arena for the first time. What does she have planned? Who will she face? Stay tuned to HOG’s social media channels for more news in the coming weeks.

Tickets are on sale NOW at HOGWrestling.net. General admission starts at $30.

The NYC Arena is easily accessible via MTA, LIRR, and limited street parking is available. Located in Jamaica, Queens the venue has been home to HOG since 2014.