Mercedes Mone Set For TBS Championship Match At AEW Double Or Nothing

Mercedes Mone will compete for the TBS Championship at AEW Double or Nothing in May. It was announced on tonight’s episode of Dynamite that Mone will challenge the winner of the Julia Hart vs. Willow Nightingale match from AEW Dynasty for the championship at May’s PPV. Mone made the announcement as she interrupted Nightingale to reveal the news.

AEW Double or Nothing is set to take place on May 26th from Las Vegas and will air live on PPV.