Mercedes Mone Files For Several New Trademarks

Fightful reports that on December 22, Mercedes Mone filed for several new trademarks through her company Soulnado Inc and attorney Michael E Dockins. The terms filed with the USPTO include “Mone Wear,” “Time Is Mone,” and “Mone Talks”.

TIME IS MONÉ

For: Coats; Hats; Leggings; Pants; Shirts; Shoes; Shorts; Socks; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts; Outer jackets

MONÉ WEAR

For: Coats; Hats; Leggings; Pants; Shirts; Shoes; Shorts; Socks; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts; Outer jackets

MONE’ TALKS

For: Entertainment services, namely, providing podcasts in the field of professional wrestling, sports entertainment, music, popular culture, inspirational messages, life advice, and acting; Entertainment services, namely, providing video podcasts in the field of professional wrestling, sports entertainment, music, popular culture, inspirational messages, life advice, and acting; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and actress in the field of professional wrestling, sports entertainment, music, popular culture, inspirational messages, life advice, and acting for entertainment purposes