Mercedes Mone: ‘Wait Till You See What I’m Fighting for Next’
February 17, 2024 | Posted by
– As previously noted, yesterday marked the five years since WWE crowned Bayley and Mercedes Mone (aka Sasha Banks) as the new Women’s Tag Team Champions. Bayley later commented on the classic moment on social media. Mone herself later responded last night. She wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Wait till you see what I’m fighting for next 🥹🤭🤭”
It’s rumored that Mercedes Mone signed with AEW, and she’s expected to make her debut at next month’s AEW Big Business show in Boston, Massachusetts. The show will be held on March 13 at the TD Garden in Boston.
Wait till you see what I’m fighting for next 🥹🤭🤭 https://t.co/k4HvsL4sw0
— Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) February 17, 2024
