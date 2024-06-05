wrestling / News

Mercedes Mone Shares Photos From KIA Forum

June 5, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Mercedes Mone AEW Double Or Nothing Image Credit: AEW

– AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone shared some photos on social media of her posting with the TBS Title and some balloons in front of the KIA FOrum’s famous red wall. She noted in the caption, “It’s only up from here 🎈 👑” On last week’s AEW Dynamite at the KIA Forum, she successfully defended her title for the first time against Skye Blue.

