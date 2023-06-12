wrestling / News
Mercedes Mone Shares Recovery Photo After Recent Injury
June 12, 2023 | Posted by
In a post on her Instagram Story, Mercedes Mone shared a photo of her foot in a cast, noting that she’s in day six of recovery. This would seem to imply that she had to have surgery, but that hasn’t been confirmed.
Mone appeared to injured her foot at NJPW Resurgence last month, when she dropped from the top rope to the floor during a match with Willow Nightingale.
It looks like Mercedes Mone recently had surgery pic.twitter.com/NoqQLXF9Yw
— Andrew Ravens (@Andrew_Ravens) June 12, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts Recalls Nearly Getting In Fight With Iron Sheik Over Misunderstanding
- Bianca Belair Responds to Charlotte Flair Receiving Title Shot Against Asuka
- Eric Bischoff Calls CM Punk The Biggest Financial Flop In Wrestling, An Overrated Star
- Jim Ross On Hulk Hogan Refusing to Lose WWE Title to Bret Hart, Hogan’s Backstage Needs