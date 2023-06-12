wrestling / News

Mercedes Mone Shares Recovery Photo After Recent Injury

June 12, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mercedes Mone NJPW Image Credit: NJPW

In a post on her Instagram Story, Mercedes Mone shared a photo of her foot in a cast, noting that she’s in day six of recovery. This would seem to imply that she had to have surgery, but that hasn’t been confirmed.

Mone appeared to injured her foot at NJPW Resurgence last month, when she dropped from the top rope to the floor during a match with Willow Nightingale.

