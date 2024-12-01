Mercedes Mone Shares What She’s Thankful for This Year

– During a recent edition of her Mercedes Mag Newsletter, AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone discussed some of the things and people she is thankful for in the spirit of Thanksgiving. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mercedes Mone on what Eddie Guerrero means to her: “He was a beacon of hope, an embodiment of passion, and a source of inspiration that ignited the spark within me when I was just a 10-year-old girl dreaming of greatness. I wanted to be the female version of Eddie Guerrero — a powerhouse who could entertain, inspire, and uplift others through the art of wrestling.”

On her relationship with Bayley: “I felt an undeniable spark from the moment she stepped into the FCW locker room. She is my confidante, rock, and source of peace whenever life overwhelms me. Her wisdom and insight have guided me through professional and personal hurdles.”

On being thankful for her friend Bayley: “I am excited to see where our journey will take us next. Thank you, Bayley, for being the person who gets me, for believing in our shared vision, and, for standing beside me as we chase our dreams together.”

Mone on being thankful for AEW and Tony Khan: “AEW has disrupted the status quo, fostering an environment where empowerment, diversity, and creativity in the ring thrive. I am profoundly thankful to Tony Khan, AEW, and my fellow wrestlers for their unwavering belief and support. Together, we are breaking barriers, making waves, and shaping a future in this beautiful sport.”

Mercedes Mone was successful at last Saturday’s AEW Full Gear 2024 pay-per-view event. She successfully defended her title against former TBS Champion Kris Statlander at the event. It was broadcast live on pay-per-view.