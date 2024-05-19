Mercedes Mone Shares Training Video Ahead of In-Ring Return

– In just one week, Mercedes Mone returns to the ring, where she will face Willow Nightingale for the AEW TBS Championship. Earlier today, Mone shared a video showing her training in the ring on social media ahead of her AEW in-ring debut.

Mone wrote in the caption, “Ready for the Moné?! 🤑 We’re a week away from my in-ring debut at AEW’s Double or Nothing! Make sure to grab your tickets here: AEW.com.”

Mercedes Mone vs. Willow Nightingale goes down on Sunday, May 26 at AEW Double or Nothing 2024. It will be Mone’s first match in just over a year, since she lost to Nightingale at NJPW STRONG Resurgence 2023. Double or Nothing will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.