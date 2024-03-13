wrestling / News
Mercedes Mone Shouts Out Boston Ahead Of AEW Dynamite
March 13, 2024 | Posted by
Mercedes Mone is expected to debut tonight at the Big Business episode of AEW Dynamite, and she gave Boston a shout-out before the show. Mone posted to Twitter ahead of tonight’s show, as you can see below:
BO$$TON
💙❤️🤍
I am not afraid, I was born to do this!
