Mercedes Mone Shouts Out Boston Ahead Of AEW Dynamite

March 13, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mercedes Mone NJPW Sakura Genesis Image Credit: NJPW

Mercedes Mone is expected to debut tonight at the Big Business episode of AEW Dynamite, and she gave Boston a shout-out before the show. Mone posted to Twitter ahead of tonight’s show, as you can see below:

You can follow our live coverage of AEW Dynamite here.

