Mercedes Mone Signs With United Talent Agency

– Variety reports that former WWE Superstar and reigning IWGP Women’s Champion of NJPW, Mercedes Mone, has signed with United Talent Agency (UTA) as her new agency. UTA will reportedly represent Mone (real name Mercedes Varnado) in all areas and look to secure new opportunities for her in film, television, theater, and more.

Mone recently made her NJPW in-ring debut over the weekend at Battle in the Valley on Saturday, February 18. She defeated Kairi to capture the IWGP Women’s Championship, becoming only the second champion in the title’s history.

Mone exited WWE in May 2022 after walking out on Raw. She and Naomi were WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions at the time of their exit. While Mone currently holds the IWGP Women’s Championship, she revealed in an interview that she’s a free agent, and she’s free to wrestle anywhere she wants.

Mone made her acting debut in Season 2 of the Star Wars television series The Mandalorian, appearing as the Mandalorian soldier, Koska Reeves, who follows the leadership of Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff). She’s also an ESPY Award Winner and headlined WrestleMania 37: Night 1 opposite Bianca Belair. Throughout her career, she’s been an NXT Women’s Champion, a SmackDown Women’s Champion, a 5-time Raw Women’s Champion, and a 3-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion.

Repping her at UTA will be her advocate, Keven Undergaro.