Mercedes Mone to Speak on Tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite

April 16, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Mercedes Mone Image Credit: AEW

– AEW confirmed that Mercedes Mone will be appearing on tomorrow night’s edition of Dynamite. Tomorrow’s show is being held at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana. The show will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Will Ospreay vs. Claudio Castagnoli
* Adam Copeland & Willow Nightingale vs. Brody King & Julia Hart
* The Elite vs. PAC, Daniel Garcia & Penta El Zero Miedo
* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mariah May
* Jon Moxley returns
* Taz brokers a meeting between Chris Jericho & HOOK
* We’ll hear from Samoa Joe
* We’ll hear from Swerve Strickland
* We’ll hear from Mercedes Mone

