Mercedes Mone Names Her Strongest Opponents In The Ring

Mercedes Mone recently named the strongest opponents she’s ever faced in the ring. The AEW star touched on the topic in her latest MOne Mag where she named Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax and Bianca Belair.

Mone wrote:

My advocate, Kev Undergaro, is a classic wrestling fan from the 1980s on and loves watching and sharing old matches on YouTube. He recently shared an old-school video of Bob Backlund deadlift picking up Hulk Hogan off the apron with one arm (yes, you read that right!), and it sparked a conversation about the strongest woman I’ve ever stepped into the ring with. Let me tell you, I’ve faced some powerful athletes, but these three stand out as the strongest women I’ve ever wrestled:

1. Charlotte Flair: Without a doubt, Charlotte takes the top spot. This woman doesn’t even know her own strength! She’s a super athlete, and I honestly think she’s still discovering just how physically powerful she is. Charlotte is one of those wrestlers who can throw you around the ring without you even needing to assist. I remember during our matches, if she wanted to body slam me, I didn’t have to do anything—she just lifted me like it was nothing. Suplex? Same deal. Her strength is mind-blowing, and combined with her dedication to the gym, she’s a force to be reckoned with.

2. Nia Jax: Next up is Nia, who is another powerhouse. Like Charlotte, Nia doesn’t fully grasp just how strong she is. There’s no stopping her—if she wants to throw me across the ring, she absolutely can. Nia is a beast of nature, and once she gets going, there’s no blocking her. When you’re in the ring with her, you know you’re in for a physical battle, and she’s someone who truly commands attention with her raw power.

3. Bianca Belair: Rounding out my top three is none other than Bianca Belair. Bianca is solid—like a statue made of stone. It’s incredibly hard to move her, and her strength is undeniable. I remember thinking during one of our matches, “Damn, this girl is unshakable!” She’s a natural athlete with a build that makes her incredibly tough to budge. Bianca’s strength, combined with her agility, makes her one of the fiercest competitors in the ring today.