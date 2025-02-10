Mercedes Mone & Swerve Strickland Share Photo From Super Bowl

Mercedes Mone and Swerve Strickland were at the Super Bowl on Sunday and shared a photo from the big game. As previously noted, Mone was at Super Bowl LIX where the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs. Strickland was at the game as well and both stars shared a pic together to their Instagram stories.

You can see the pic below via a Twitter user. They captioned the pic “We just came for the @kendricklamar concert #SuperBowl”

