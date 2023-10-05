Mercedes Mone Teases AEW Full Gear Appearance, If She’s ‘Free’

During a recent Instagram livestream (via Fightful), Mercedes Mone was asked if she will be making some sort of appearance at AEW Full Gear. Mone was at All In, where she was shown on camera during the show. Mone teased that she might appear at the show “if she’s free.”

She said: “When is that? I don’t know, I’ve got to ask my friend. A little A-E-Dub, it’s coming here to LA, I guess. Sure, if I’m free. I gotta see, I gotta check the schedule, I know we’re really busy. We’re doing a lot of things. Traveling a lot.“