Mercedes Mone Teases Her Look for AEW All In: London

– In the latest Mone Mag, AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone discussed her attire for AEW All In: London 2024. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mercedes Mone on her look for AEW All In: “All In at Wembley is AEW’s Superbowl, so I’ve been All In prepping here in the States before heading to the UK. Part of the prep is designing the right look for the event, i.e., hair, makeup, and costume.” Mone said. “I’ve been spending tons of money on my mine my whole career. In fact, my gear and my jackets are the most expensive things that I own.

On her hair and gear: Hopefully, at All In, things will come together and in time. Note, I still haven’t gotten the hair or the gear for All In, and I leave for Wembley on Sunday. Luckily, members of Team Mone are leaving later and will be able to bring my gear to me. I love for all my pay-per-views to be special, but this one is our WrestleMania.”

Mercedes mone defends her title against Dr. Britt Baker at AEW All In: London 2024. The event will be held on Sunday, August 25 at Wembley Stadium. The show will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.