Mercedes Mone Says She’s Thankful Mina Shirakawa Accepted Her Challenge

As previously reported, Mercedes Mone challenged Mina Shirakawa to an NJPW Strong Women’s title match at Wrestle Dynasty, which Shirakawa accepted. In post-match comments following last night’s Strong Style Evolved, Mone spoke about how thankful she was that Shirakawa agreed to a match.

She said (via Fightful): “My face is numb from all those hits, all those slaps, but my emotions are running so high, and they’ve been running high all day because this very building is the building that I got hurt, May 2023. I didn’t even walk away, I got carried out, and I got put in an ambulance, and I went to the hospital, with so many things going on in my mind, not knowing what was next for me in wrestling, not knowing what my fate was going to be in wrestling, all because I wanted this [NJPW Strong Women’s Title]. This championship that meant so much for me, that was destined to be mine. But I didn’t walk away with that. No. I didn’t walk for four months after that. After that, I had to claw, I had to dream, I had to rethink, I had to revisit my mind and heart and go, what do I want? Who do I want to be? I looked deep inside, and I go, you know what, Mercedes, you be that little girl that wanted to be the very best women’s wrestler in the whole world. The very best for me was New Japan. I grew up watching the best like Aja Kong, and those ladies tore in up in the Tokyo Dome. I had these dreams of one day being there. Now fast-forward, January 5, Tokyo Dome, I get to be there. Not only as the New Japan Strong Women’s Champion, but the TBS Champion. Now I said in 2025, I want more gold, and everybody wants Mina. Mina, I am so thankful you accepted my challenge to face me at the Tokyo Dome. You have something that I want. You have more gold. So that RevPro championship baby, that’s gonna look so good around my waist. Now, Mina, I have to thank you for so much because when I first went to Japan, you were my very first friend. But January 5, I’m not looking at you as a friend. I’m looking at you as competition, and you have everything that I want, and I’m coming for that gold. So I’ll see you there because Mone changes everything.“