– During a recent edition of Mone Mag, AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone praised the Street Fight featuring Kris Statlander against Willow Nightingale at last Saturday’s AEW All Out 2024 pay-per-view. She said on the matchup (via Fightful):

“Okay, here I am talking out of both sides of my mouth. After sharing some strong thoughts on extreme wrestling, I’ll state, hands down, Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale’s street fight absolutely stole the show. It was one of the best women’s matches of the year, and one of the greatest women’s street matches I have ever seen-ever! I mean it. I couldn’t take my eyes off the monitor. Kris and Willow hooked me from go. Our women’s division just keeps ascending.”

Kris Statlander defeated Nightingale at the event. During the same event, Mercedes Mone also defended her title against former AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida.