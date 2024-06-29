– During a recent interview with Q1043 New York, AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone discussed her upcoming AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door opponent, Stephanie Vaquer, who she faces tomorrow night, live on pay-per-view. Mone said on Vaquer (via Fightful):

“We’re not friends. I’ve only met her one time last year. I had a match with her last year. And we were in a tournament for the New Japan Strong title, the title that she’s holding,and just instantly we had just an amazing chemistry. She is from Chile, but she lives in Mexico. She works for CMLL in New Japan, pro wrestling. She is legit one of the top wrestlers in the world. So I cannot wait. wait to tear down the house with her this Sunday.”

Mercedes Mone vs. Stephanie Vaquer takes place tomorrow at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 in a Title vs. Title match. Both the TBS Title and the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship will be on the line in a Winner Takes All match. Forbidden Door is scheduled for Sunday, June 30 at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.