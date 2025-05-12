Mercedes Mone Says Toni Storm is One of the Best Wrestlers In The World

In an interview with Denise Salcedo (via Fightful, AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone praised Women’s World Champion Toni Storm and said she’s one of the best wrestlers in the world. Mone and Storm have yet to wrestle in AEW, but that could happen at All In if Mone wins the Owen Hart Cup.

She said: “I am blown away by her work. Before I even thought about signing with AEW, I was watching Toni weeks upon weeks, and I was so captivated by her charisma, character, and presence. I think she is not only one of the best women, (she is) one of the best talents in the whole world. I’ve never seen a woman captivate a character so on demand like she does. She brings so much to AEW, and I can’t wait to take that all away from here [laughs].”