Mercedes Mone To Appear on Tonight’s AEW Collision

February 8, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced that TBS champion Mercedes Mone will appear on tonight’s episode of Collision on TNT and MAX. Here’s the updated lineup:

* The Undisputed Kingdom vs. Shane Taylor Promotions vs. Daniel Garcia, Daddy Magic and Cool Hand Ang
* Mark Briscoe vs. Kyle Fletcher
* Bandido vs. Bryan Keith
* Penelope Ford vs. Thunder Rosa
* Mariah May in action
* Dustin Rhodes in action
* Halftime Harley in Houston concert
* Mercedes Mone to appear
* Kazuchika Okada and Buddy Matthews face-to-face

