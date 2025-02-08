wrestling / News
Mercedes Mone To Appear on Tonight’s AEW Collision
AEW has announced that TBS champion Mercedes Mone will appear on tonight’s episode of Collision on TNT and MAX. Here’s the updated lineup:
* The Undisputed Kingdom vs. Shane Taylor Promotions vs. Daniel Garcia, Daddy Magic and Cool Hand Ang
* Mark Briscoe vs. Kyle Fletcher
* Bandido vs. Bryan Keith
* Penelope Ford vs. Thunder Rosa
* Mariah May in action
* Dustin Rhodes in action
* Halftime Harley in Houston concert
* Mercedes Mone to appear
* Kazuchika Okada and Buddy Matthews face-to-face
#AEWCollision TONIGHT!
Houston, TX
LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TNTDrama & @SportsOnMax
TBS Champion @MercedesVarnado appears LIVE TONIGHT on #AEWCollision, but does that mean she’s attending Halftime @HarleyCameron_’s Concert TONIGHT?
LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on TNT + MAX! pic.twitter.com/MstxAPsnly
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 8, 2025