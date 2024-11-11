wrestling / News
Mercedes Mone Says AEW Has Been ‘Awesome’ So Far, Tony Khan Is ‘Easy To Talk To’
November 11, 2024 | Posted by
In an interview with the Battleground podcast (via Fightful), Mercedes Mone praised Tony Khan for being easy to work with and spoke about how the two collaborate together since she joined AEW.
She said: “It’s been awesome [laughs]. It’s been so awesome. But still sometimes, I sometimes still don’t know what I’m doing week to week because Tony [Khan] is so busy, but once I get here, he’s so easy to talk to, and if I don’t like a certain thing, we can make something work, and he’s just very open to creating, and he loves creating for AEW. It’s been amazing so far.“
