wrestling / News
Mercedes Mone Shares Training Montage Video Online
February 21, 2024 | Posted by
Mercedes Mone is prepping for her in-ring return and posted a new training video online. Mone posted to her Instagram account with a video set to Kendrick Lamar’s “Count Me Out” that you can check out below.
Mone wrote:
“Thank you @flatbackstraining
For being a safe space to do what I love most
For reminding me who da f**k I am
For welcoming me and making me better with every training session.
For being a school that all wrestlers can be proud of.
For going above and beyond for a young vet like this Brooklyn Girl.
For being there for me when I didn’t know where to start again. And reigniting my mind, body, and passion. It’s almost time”
It has been reported that Mone will make her AEW debut at Big Business next month.
More Trending Stories
- Maven Comments on Allegations Against Vince McMahon
- Ashley Masarro’s Daughter Claims ‘Friend’ of Massaro Isn’t Actually A Friend, Says Her Mother’s Claims Are True
- Booker T On Criticism Of Velveteen Dream’s In-Ring Return, Allegations Against Dream
- Booker T Recalls His Grocery Store Fight With Steve Austin, Talks Working With The Rock