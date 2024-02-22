Mercedes Mone Shares Training Montage Video Online

Mercedes Mone is prepping for her in-ring return and posted a new training video online. Mone posted to her Instagram account with a video set to Kendrick Lamar’s “Count Me Out” that you can check out below.

Mone wrote:

“Thank you @flatbackstraining

For being a safe space to do what I love most

For reminding me who da f**k I am

For welcoming me and making me better with every training session.

For being a school that all wrestlers can be proud of.

For going above and beyond for a young vet like this Brooklyn Girl.

For being there for me when I didn’t know where to start again. And reigniting my mind, body, and passion. It’s almost time”