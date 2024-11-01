Mercedes Mone Tried To Get Appearance At CMLL Show Over Weekend

Mercedes Mone was in Mexico over the past weekend, and she says she tried to arrange an appearance there. Mone revealed the news in her Mone Mag fan newsletter, noting that she texted Rocky Romero to try and arrange an appearance but he was in Japan and didn’t respond. You can see highlights below:

On trying to get on the CMLL show: “When I first landed, I saw a poster for CMLL. So, I texted Rocky to see if I could make an appearance. It was right down the street from the hotel that I was staying at. But Rocky didn’t get back to me because he was in Japan, and I needed him to get in. So, Rocky, be warned, I will punch you the next time I see you because I really wanted to make a surprise appearance at CMLL.”

On her experience in Oaxaca: “My week in Mexico was filled with daily parades celebrating the Day of the Dead. The city was so beautiful, filled with decorations, oh, and the food was so amazing. Since I wasn’t appearing at CMLL, I joined the parade around the city. It was such an incredible experience. I jumped right in, danced with the people, and celebrated the culture and the Day of the Dead. I cannot wait to go back. It’s now on my bucket list to stay for an entire month. I want to do a deeper dive into the culture. I just fell in love with Oaxaca.”