Mercedes Mone, Triple H and More React to Naomi’s Title Win at WWE Evolution
As previously reported, Naomi won the WWE Women’s World title at Evolution last night after she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract in the main event. She pinned IYO SKY to win the belt, after throwing Rhea Ripley to the outside. Several stars from the wrestling world have reacted to her achievement, including Triple H and AEW’s Mercedes Mone. Most simply shared photos of the champion (or photos of them wearing her gear) to celebrate. Triple H also included a photo of himself posing with the new champion.
Mercedes wrote: “Proceed with caution.”
Triple H added: “She threw caution aside…#AndNew”
