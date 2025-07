Mercedes Mone To Defend Undisputed British Women’s Title At RevPro Summer Sizzler

Mercedes Mone’s next title defense is set, as she’ll put her Undisputed British Women’s Championship on the line at RevPro Summer Sizzler. Fightful reports that Safire Reed defeated Emersyn Jayne at RevPro Live in Coventry on Sunday to earn the shot at Mone’s title at the July 25th event.

Mone was announced for Summer Sizzler back in late June at Revolution Rumble. Summer Sizzler takes place in Wolverhampton and will also feature Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI in action.