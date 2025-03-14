wrestling / News
Mercedes Mone vs. Indi Hartwell Set For HOG City Of Dreamz
March 14, 2025
Indi Hartwell will battle Mercedes Mone at HOG City Of Dreamz this weekend. House of Glory announced on Friday that Hartwell will face the current NJPW Strong Women’s Champion and AEW TBS Champion in a match on Saturday’s show.
The match marks the first clash between the two. House of Glory wrote:
BREAKING 🚨🚨
Mercedes Moné will clash with Indi Hartwell TOMORROW NIGHT at #HOGCityofDreamz. Who you got?
Watch LIVE exclusively on TrillerTV+ 📺 pic.twitter.com/uxYUCQcuXr
— TrillerTV (@Triller_TV) March 14, 2025
