wrestling / News

Mercedes Mone vs. Indi Hartwell Set For HOG City Of Dreamz

March 14, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mercedes Mone Indi Hartwell HOG City of Dreamz Image Credit: House of Glory

Indi Hartwell will battle Mercedes Mone at HOG City Of Dreamz this weekend. House of Glory announced on Friday that Hartwell will face the current NJPW Strong Women’s Champion and AEW TBS Champion in a match on Saturday’s show.

The match marks the first clash between the two. House of Glory wrote:

BREAKING

Mercedes Moné will clash with Indi Hartwell TOMORROW NIGHT at #HOGCityofDreamz. Who you got?

Watch LIVE exclusively on TrillerTV+”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

House of Glory, Indi Hartwell, Mercedes Mone, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading