Mercedes Mone vs. Kanji for British Women’s Title Set for RevPro High Stakes in April

March 16, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Revolution Pro Wrestling RevPro - Mercedes Mone vs Kanji

– Revolution Pro Wrestling announced the opponent for Mercedes Mone for the Undisputed British Women’s Championship at RevPro High Stakes in April. Mercedes Mone will defend the title against Kanji at the event. The event will be held at the Doncaster Dome on Sunday, April 25.

