– AEW star and TBS Champion Mercedes Mone recently spoke to Katee Sackhoff on The Katee Sackhoff Show to discuss her career. During the chat, Mone spoke about her nickname as the “CEO,” noting that she would like help own and run a wrestling company someday. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“I always said back in the day that I wanted to be a shareholder and be a part of helping and creating. So yeah, I definitely want to help own a wrestling company one day and be the woman of change and voice of change over there for any wrestling company that wants to have me.”

Mercedes Mone is scheduled for action at AEW Revolution 2025 next month. She’ll be defending her AEW TBS Championship against Momo Watanabe. The event is scheduled for Sunday, March 9 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.