Mercedes Mone Wants the IWGP Women’s Championship, Shares More Photos From Wrestle Kingdom
– Mercedes Mone, aka the former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks, shared more photos from yesterday’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome. One photo shows her posing with the IWGP Women’s Championship. She wrote in the caption of the photo, “This is what I want! #wk17 #njpw #STARDOM” Another photo showed her walking down the ramp in the empty Tokyo Dome, writing, “Dream come true #wk17 @njpw1972”
Mone also shared another tweet showing her hanging out with Bayley, FTR, Naomi, and more backstage. You can check out those photos below. Mercedes Mone wrote, “I’ve never felt more loved! I can’t thank my family enough for being here for me.”
This is what I want! #wk17 #njpw #STARDOM pic.twitter.com/P7OnKqbQSW
— Mercedes Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) January 4, 2023
Dream come true #wk17 @njpw1972 pic.twitter.com/yDZfieLjxy
— Mercedes Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) January 4, 2023
I’ve never felt more loved! I can’t thank my family enough for being here for me.
🇯🇵💙 pic.twitter.com/cDgblYIpPE
— Mercedes Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) January 4, 2023
