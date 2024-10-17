Mercedes Mone Says She’s Watched Emi Sakura Since She Was 13, Was Excited To Face Her

In her latest Mone Mag newsletter, Mercedes Mone spoke about wrestling Emi Sakura on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite and how Sakura was someone she grew up watching. She noted that due to travel issue and other responsibilities, she didn’t have much time to plan their match. However, she still thought their match was “epic.”

She said: “Emi is a Japanese icon and legend who’s been in the wrestling business for 30 years! She is a legend and someone I’ve admired and have literally been watching since I was 13! So, for me personally, as a fan of the sport, as Mercedes Varnado, I am more excited than normal,” Varnado wrote. “This will be one of those rare moments where I’m up against a veteran with so many more years and experience than me. It’s crazy to think that this is only the third time in my career that I’ve had the chance to face someone with this kind of longevity. There are really only two other times in my career when I’ve faced women with more years in the business than me.“