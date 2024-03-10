Mercedes Mone On What the Name ‘Sasha Banks’ Means To Her

Mercedes Mone worked as Sasha Banks in WWE, and she recently revealed what that name means to her now. Mone is expected to debut with AEW this week at Big Business, but she spent most of her career thus far as Banks in WWE and she was asked what the name means to her now during her interview with the Kick Rocks podcast.

“A legend,” Banks began (per Fightful). “An icon. A powerhouse. Someone who stands up for what she believes in. Is a legit boss. They got that trademark for a good reason. I played that role really good. A legit boss, inside and outside the ring, and will lay it all on the line. She has a heart full of gold.”

Mone continued, “Sasha Banks, what a career. What an amazing career. The thing about that, it makes me even more excited to see what Mercedes Mone can do.”